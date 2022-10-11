CNMI Women’s Affairs Office to hold Empowering Women for Success ‘22

Share











The CNMI Women’s Affairs Office would like to invite the public to register and join their event: Empowering Women for Success 2022.

This event includes an empowering experience in preparing and presenting your best self for your dream job or career, which features mini-workshops and activities with agencies, organizations, and employers in the CNMI.

This event will be held on Oct. 14, 2022, from 9am to 1pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, and is open to the first 100 to register at shorturl.at/cFIU3.

For any additional inquiries or questions, contact the CNMI Women’s Affairs Office at (670) 488-2658. (PR)