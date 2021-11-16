CNMI’s total now at 393 after four new positive cases

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2021

Tag:
Share

Four more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, identified through contact tracing on Nov. 14, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Monday night. This brings the CNMI’s total to 393. CHCC also announced that, as of Nov. 15, there are 53 active cases. CHCC also reported that a total of 115 tests were conducted on Nov. 14 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center was notified of two more COVID-19-related fatalities, 41 new cases, and 28 cases that are hospitalized.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 102 new cases in the CNMI. Of the 102, 75 were identified through contact tracing, 18 through community-based testing, and nine through travel testing.

In related news, the CNMI Office of the Governor, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force held yesterday an event called the “CNMI Safe Travel Summit” at the Kensington Hall of Kensington Hotel Saipan.

The event, which was attended by many of the CNMI’s public and private sector stakeholders, featured CHCC and the task force providing updates on the CNMI’s COVID-19 response and future updates to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a portion of his opening remarks during the event, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres spoke of the importance of cooperation in the CNMI’s collective efforts against COVID-19 and that the funds spent so far on the CNMI’s COVID-19 response is money well-spent in terms of lives saved.

“Throughout the course of this response, cooperation is our story. Because of cooperation and collaboration, and despite the recent community transmission, we can confidently say that we have consistently made the CNMI one of the safest [places] in the world from COVID-19. We are proactive, [adjusted] what we needed to, [listened] to the science and health experts, and [communicated] transparently with our people,” said Torres. “The funds that we have spent on our COVID-19 response are pennies to the dollars that translate to all the lives we have saved [in] our community. Picture this: [it could have been] 6,000 to 8,000 cases and up to 500 deaths. Today, we’re barely at 400 positive cases. …That’s a success in itself.”

In the latest news release from Guam’s JIC, it said that Guam’s 259th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 15, 2021. The patient was a 66-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 9, 2021.

The 260th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 16, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Nov. 3, 2021.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero later released the following statement: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I pray for healing and offer our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost the most during this pandemic. …The only thing we can control are our personal efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure we are all doing our part to not let the virus affect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

CNMI sees 11-cent rollback in gas prices

Posted On Nov 16 2021
, By
0

Nov. 15-19 is National Apprenticeship Week in the CNMI

Posted On Nov 16 2021
, By
0

A tribute to Bob

Posted On Nov 15 2021
, By
0

Thanks and More at the Quarantine Door

Posted On Nov 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for governor in 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 16, 2021

Posted On Nov 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 12, 2021

Posted On Nov 12 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 17, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune