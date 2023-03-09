CNMITax.com helps you with online personal income tax return preparation in the CNMI

Share











Hanmi Professional Services announced yesterday the launch of CNMITax.com, a new website that enables CNMI residents to prepare their personal income tax returns (1040CM) online for the first time. This marks a significant milestone in the region’s tax preparation process, as it provides a convenient and efficient way for taxpayers to prepare their taxes from their own home or office.

CNMITax.com is specifically designed for people who have only W-2CM salary/wage income from the CNMI and zero to four qualified U.S. dependents. Users can get a free estimation of their expected tax refund or tax due amount, before deciding if they want to pay for the tax return and receive it as a PDF file for download and printing. The maximum refund with four qualified U.S. dependents is $12,935.

“We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution to CNMI residents. By launching CNMITax.com, we hope to simplify the tax preparation process and make it more accessible to taxpayers. This website will save taxpayers a significant amount of time, effort, and cost, and we believe it will be a great convenience for taxpayers in the CNMI,” said the company in a news release yesterday.

The service costs $8, $15 or $35, depending on the taxpayer’s needs.

After preparing their tax return on CNMITax.com, users should download and print the tax return, sign on Page 6, make one copy, and file it at the CNMI Division of Revenue & Taxation.

For more information about cnmitax.com, visit the website or send an email to support@cnmitax.com. (PR)