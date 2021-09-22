‘Collective enforcement of COVID-19 protocols key to effective response’

Share











COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez emphasized yesterday the importance of collectively implementing the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols as the most effective means to keep the CNMI community safe.

Also, Villagomez said it is important to ensure that those involved with screening at the Francisco Ada/Saipan International Airport and staff at government quarantine sites remain engaged with their work.

These, he said, are essential to continuing the CNMI’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

This comes soon after the COVID-19 Task Force met with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Tuesday at the Office of the Governor conference room to talk about the CNMI’s current COVID-19 response and the ongoing Travel Bubble Program between the CNMI and South Korea.

Villagomez said the meeting reiterated the importance of implementing the COVID-19 response uniformly and across the board. “We collectively need to be together on COVID-19 response, from arrival at the airport and verification swabbing to the government quarantine sites. We need to make sure that [all arrivals] go through the process of vetting and screening as well as make sure to not miss anyone,” he said.

In a social media post yesterday about the meeting, the Office of the Governor said that Torres thanked the task force and the CNMI’s first responders for their hard work in keeping the CNMI “one of the safest destinations in the world” and thanked the community for its “continued cooperation as we work to rebuild a stronger economy in the midst of the current pandemic.”