Comments sought on CHCC’s proposed changes to school rules and regulations

By
|
Posted on Nov 10 2021

Tag:
Share

Public comments are currently being sought on proposed amendments to the “CHCC School and Child Care Facilities and Communicable Disease Rules and Regulations” to add COVID-19 vaccinations as a requirement for obtaining health certificates and possibly also for enrolling in “any public or private school within the Commonwealth.”

Comments are due within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice, which was Oct. 28, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. asks those submitting comments to share all relevant data, views, or arguments.

Those with comments on the matter may send them to CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña by fax or email at esther.muna@dph.gov.mp with the subject header, “Attn: Revision to CHCC School and Child Care Facilities Regulations, and Communicable Diseases Rules and Regulations.”

One proposed amendment would be to include proof of COVID-19 vaccination as an additional requirement for obtaining a health certificate.

Currently, Section 140-20.4-201 of CHCC’s school rules and regulations read that “any person who desires to work in, or attend, a school/child care facility shall be physically examined by the Department of Public Health or a licensed physician in private practice and shall be issued a health certificate stating that the applicant employee or student is free of pathogens and parasites and other forms of communicable diseases,” and that “no person shall be allowed to attend to any client of a school/child care facility who has been found to be infected with any form of communicable disease.”

Currently listed diseases that one must be vaccinated or immunized against for the purpose of receiving a health certificate include diphtheria; pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles (rubeola), mumps, and rubella (German measles), and hepatitis B.

The proposed amendment will to include “COVID-19 and its variants (to the extent the child is eligible to receive the vaccine)” to this list of diseases.

Another proposed amendment is to section 140-10.3-365, regarding vaccination and immunization. Currently, the section reads, “No child shall be enrolled in any public or private school within the Commonwealth unless evidence is presented to the enrolling officer that the child has had all such vaccinations or immunizations, including but not limited to diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles (rubeola), mumps and rubella (German measles), [and] hepatitis B.” The proposed amendment is to include “COVID-19 and its variants (to the extent the child is eligible to receive the vaccine).”

Section 140-10.3-365 currently acknowledges that vaccination exemptions for religious reasons can be obtained.

“…exemption may be granted upon certification by a parent or legal guardian that such vaccination or immunization would be against their religious belief or a child that has been certified by a licensed medical doctor that said child shall be exempt from this section where medical contraindication to receiving a specific vaccine exists,” it reads.

According to CHCC’s legal counsel through information obtained Monday by CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi, first in this process is the 30-day comment period ending Nov. 28.

Next, CHCC’s board will meet to consider the comments and, “if requested, issue a statement for or against its adoption,” said Lifoifoi. Then the regulations will then need to be approved by the Office of the Attorney General. After the attorney general approves, the regulations are published, and they become effective 10 days after publication and AG approval.

The public notice making known CHCC’s proposed amendments were put on record at the Commonwealth Law Revision Commission’s Commonwealth Register, and was signed by Muña and CHCC board of trustees chair Lauri B. Ogumoro on Oct. 28.  The public notice was received on Oct. 28 by Mathilda A. Rosario, who is the Governor’s Special Assistant for Administration, and filed and recorded on Oct. 29 by Esther R.M. San Nicholas at the Commonwealth Registrar.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Torres wants CHCC to expedite vaccination of children

Posted On Nov 09 2021
, By
0

CHCC transitioning to managing Medical Referral

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

CMS rescinds termination notice vs CHCC

Posted On Oct 19 2021
, By
0

CHCC board meeting on CUC bills canceled

Posted On Sep 24 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 10, 2021, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune