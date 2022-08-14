COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 15, 2022
‘Banned books’ talks at JKPL
Marianas Writers Movement is sponsoring another Banned and Challenged Books discussion on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 1:30pm, at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The group will be looking at children’s picture books that have caused disturbances, and discussion why and helping parents assess the books for themselves and their children. (PR)
4.6-magnitude quake occurred near Yigo, Guam
At 11:44pm on Aug. 13, 2022, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 48 kilometers northeast of Yigo, Guam. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings, watches, or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670)237-8000. (PR)