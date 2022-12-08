COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 9, 2022

Notice to all weightlifters

All weightlifters and persons interested in weightlifting are informed that the Northern Marianas Cup Weightlifting Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

There is no entry fee for members of CNMI Weightlifting but non-members will have to pay $20. Entry forms may be obtained from CNMI Weightlifting secretary Jeanne Rayphand at the NMPASI Office, Gualo Rai, Saipan.

Entries must be received by CNMI Weightlifting on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information, call Rayphand at (670) 287-9807 or (670) 235-7273. (PR)

4.6-magnitude quake on Rota

At 12:59am on Dec. 8, 2022, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 14.133°N 145.076°E on Rota in the Northern Marianas Islands region. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. Z(PR)

Rip currents may continue until Sunday afternoon

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents through Sunday afternoon in east facing reefs of the Marianas. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a surge in longer-period trade-wind swell this weekend could prolong the high risk of rip currents beyond Friday afternoon and into the weekend. It was earlier predicted that the rip current could last only until Friday.

The public is being advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

