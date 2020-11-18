Community Briefs - November 19, 2020

Share











Muslim community to hold beach cleanup

Members of the Muslim community on Saipan will conduct four hours of beach cleanup on Nov. 20, 2020, Friday. The event will start at 7am. One group will gather at the back of the Carolinian Affairs Office in Garapan and the other group will gather at the back of Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio. Both groups will be picking up trash going toward Kilili Beach Park in San Jose. Other members of the public are invited to join this activity in any of the areas at their convenience. Interested members are requested to bring their own face masks. An ad hoc committee will provide hand gloves and trash bags, as well as food and drinks. (PR)

Seatbelt, car seat checkpoints on Friday

The CNMI Department of Public Safety will be conducting occupant protection/child restraint checkpoints on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The first checkpoint will be on Chalan Monsignor Martinez in Koblerville to Chalan Monsignor Martinez in Dandan from 6pm to 8pm.

The second checkpoint will be on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero in San Jose to Chalan Monsignor Guerrero in San Vicente, from 9pm to 11pm.

The purpose of these checkpoints is to promote public safety while increasing the awareness of the dangers of not using a vehicle’s occupant protection system as well as child restraints systems while driving on the island’s roads. Locations of these checkpoints were pre-determined based on the number of auto accidents, occupant protection, and child restraint system violations in these areas. (PR)