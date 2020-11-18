Community organizations donate to PH

Share











In response to the devastating destruction that Typhoon Ulysses caused in the Cagayan province of the Philippines, the United Filipino Organization has arranged donations to be sent in order to provide some relief to the victims.

According to UFO president Marcelo V. Masilungan, the organization is only looking to receive cash or check donations. This will be easier for the organization because they will be able to send it to a representative in the Philippines who will be able to buy and then distribute the relief goods to all those who are affected.

“In this regard, we are humbly seeking your generosity to help our kababayans [compatriots] in this time of need,” said Masilungan.

For check donations, make the check payable to the United Filipino Organization. For those who wish to get their donations picked up at their time and place at their convenience, they can contact UFO secretary Birhen Martinez at 483-0915 or Masilungan at 483-9440.

Typhoon Ulysses caused the Cagayan province to be submerged in water after the release of water from the Magat Dam due to torrential rain, which brought massive flooding to 22 of the 28 towns in Cagayan. Thousands of families are left with no shelter, food, and clothing, and most of the areas in the province are still unreachable.

In a separate event, the Saipan Fil-American Lions Club donated 65 reams of bond paper to the Philippine Department of Education Integrated School in Laguna to three schools—Paciano Rizal Elementary School, Los Banos Central Elementary School, and Los Banos Integrated School—last Oct. 1.

Another donation of 100 reams of bond paper and eight bottles of ink were donated to the Giporlos Central School in Giporlos, Eastern Samar last Oct. 14. This donation helped several teachers prepare the modules that they’ve distributing to students for blended-learning, which is a combination of remote learning and face-to-face instruction.

According to Annamae Adaza, the SFALC will be donating more supplies to those who were affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

Club president Eden Mercado stated that she is grateful to their members who stepped up in extending help to those who need it. “Thank you to Anna Mercado, Jaime del Peralta, Mar Masilungan and Malou Masilungan for their generosity,” she said.

If you are interested in joining the club, call Mercado at 788-2416 or club secretary Mario Mayuga at 285-1021.