Competition officials in athletics wanted

Oceania Athletics Association is looking for individuals who will make up the OAA Competition Commission.

Chaired by New Zealand’s Trevor Spittle, the Competition Commission was established to replace the OAA Technical Commission and Cross-Country Committee. OAA has called on its member-federations, which include the CNMI, and the people involved in their respective programs to submit an Expression of Interest to join the new commission.

OAA is looking to have a minimum of five and more than seven individuals to run the Competition Commission. The association said the commission’s officials will be tasked to recommend to OAA format, qualifications, programs, and organizations of international competitions under the region.

The commission will also work on implementing technical and operational standards in the tournaments that are part of the Oceania’s calendar. Those who will be appointed to the commission will serve on the group until the next OAA Election Congress that will be held in 2023.

Interested individuals have until July 17 to submit their Expression of Interest.

NMA attends World Athletics virtual meeting

Meanwhile, Northern Marianas Athletics president Ray Tebuteb and OAA president and NMA secretary general Robin Sapong participated in World Athletics Member Federations Info Sessions online yesterday.

The virtual meeting was led by no less than World Athletics president and International Olympic Committee member Sebastian Coe. The online session, which had Pinsent Masons chief commercial officer Dalton Odendaal as resource speaker, discussed structuring sponsorship programs and how to deal with postponement and cancelation of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Athletics and its member-associations, like OAA, have been holding a series of virtual meeting since the athletics community and the rest of the world have been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Training tips, event management, and coaching insights are shared to World Athletics membership to keep federations on track of their respective programs.