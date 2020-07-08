Competition officials in athletics wanted

By
|
Posted on Jul 09 2020

Tag:
Share

The CNMI flag is on display along with the other island-nations’ during the athletics competition in last year’s Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa. (Contributed Photo)

Oceania Athletics Association is looking for individuals who will make up the OAA Competition Commission.

Chaired by New Zealand’s Trevor Spittle, the Competition Commission was established to replace the OAA Technical Commission and Cross-Country Committee. OAA has called on its member-federations, which include the CNMI, and the people involved in their respective programs to submit an Expression of Interest to join the new commission.

OAA is looking to have a minimum of five and more than seven individuals to run the Competition Commission. The association said the commission’s officials will be tasked to recommend to OAA format, qualifications, programs, and organizations of international competitions under the region.

Competition officials are on top of the 110m hurdle events in the 2019 Oceania Athletics Championships at the Townsville Sports Reserve in Queensland, Australia. (Contributed Photo)

The commission will also work on implementing technical and operational standards in the tournaments that are part of the Oceania’s calendar. Those who will be appointed to the commission will serve on the group until the next OAA Election Congress that will be held in 2023.

Interested individuals have until July 17 to submit their Expression of Interest.

NMA attends World Athletics virtual meeting
Meanwhile, Northern Marianas Athletics president Ray Tebuteb and OAA president and NMA secretary general Robin Sapong participated in World Athletics Member Federations Info Sessions online yesterday.

The virtual meeting was led by no less than World Athletics president and International Olympic Committee member Sebastian Coe. The online session, which had Pinsent Masons chief commercial officer Dalton Odendaal as resource speaker, discussed structuring sponsorship programs and how to deal with postponement and cancelation of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Athletics and its member-associations, like OAA, have been holding a series of virtual meeting since the athletics community and the rest of the world have been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Training tips, event management, and coaching insights are shared to World Athletics membership to keep federations on track of their respective programs.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

NMA receives info on risk assessment for staging event

Posted On Jun 25 2020
, By
0

NMA sets Christmas Island Relay for Dec. 28

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By
0

NMA’s Sapong gets recognition from IAAF

Posted On Aug 02 2019
, By
0

NMA, PSS hope to proceed with All Schools track meet

Posted On Jan 23 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 9, 2020, 11:20 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune