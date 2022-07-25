Construction of a protective barrier at Garapan Fishing Base to start Thursday
The Department of Lands and Natural Resources announced yesterday construction of a protective barrier at the Garapan Fishing Base to reduce erosion and improve water quality in the Saipan Lagoon.
The project will take place from the south side of the boat launching ramp and will cover over 300 feet of the shoreline. The parking lot for boat trailers will be closed during construction, starting with a groundbreaking on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 8am until 2pm.
This project is being done in collaboration with the CNMI Office of the Governor and the Department of Public Works. (PR)