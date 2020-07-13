Corp. files $2.41M suit against IPI’s sister company

Posted on Jul 14 2020

A corporation has filed a $2.41-million lawsuit in federal court against a sister company of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC for allegedly refusing to leave a property in Tanapag despite its failure to pay rent and for causing damage to the property.

Hodson

Unicorn Corp., through counsel Charity R. Hodson, is suing Forson Holdings (CNMI) LLC for removal per the Holdover Tenancy Act and for breach of contract.

Unicorn is engaged in the business of manufacturing cinder blocks and commercial space rental.

Hodson said Forson Holdings (CNMI) LLC’s sole member is Forson Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands corporation.

Hodson asked the U.S. District Court for the NMI to issue a decree that Unicorn is entitled to immediate repossession of the affected property and to issue a writ commanding the person to whom the writ is directed to remove all persons from the property.

The lawyer asked the court to award Unicorn $675,000 for rental due for the period of time that Forson has stayed on the property without paying rent and for the court to award her client $1 million for double rent for the period of time that Forson continues to remain in possession of the property and refuses to vacate beginning from Oct. 5, 2018.

Hodson asked the court to award Unicorn $738,923 in general damages for the cost to repair the property.

Unicorn also demanded an award of pre-judgment interest, attorneys’ fees, and court costs.

According Hodson in the complaint, Gab Du C. Chong, a U.S. permanent resident living in the CNMI, held a long-term leasehold interest in the Tanapag lot, which contains a warehouse; four barracks; a factory; and two two-story (six units each) apartment complexes.

In 2016, Chong subleased the property to Forson Holdings for a term of two years. The sublease was signed by Cai Lingli, the stated authorized representative of Forson.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Mrs. Chong assigned her leasehold interest in the property to Unicorn Corp., the assignment of which included the sublease to Forson and all interest therein. Chong owns a 50% shareholder interest in Unicorn.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter

