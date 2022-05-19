Costales and Igisomar lead Hopwood promotion

By
|
Posted on May 20 2022
The Board of Education Award is presented to the father, Sammy Costales, and aunt, Jessica Costales, of class valedictorian Mark Ryan Ortizo Costales, who was present through video chat on his aunt’s phone, as he is off island. (Leigh Gases)

It’s a rarity when the valedictorian of any graduating class is not present, especially now with graduations and promotions being held in person, but this was the case for Hopwood Middle School 2022 promoting class valedictorian Mark Ryan Ortizo Costales, who is currently off island attending his sister’s college graduation in the U.S. mainland.

Costales gave a pre-recorded valedictorian speech to his fellow 179 classmates while his award was presented to his father and his aunt. Costales was online on his aunt’s phone and was shown his awards being received by his aunt and father.

The class salutatorian was Hayden Romeo Igisomar who also received the Commissioner of Education Award.

The Principal’s Leadership Award was presented to Zack Itibus Camacho.

The Social Studies award was presented to Costales and Jun Hirase Zhang.

Class salutatorian Hayden Romeo Igisomar poses with his family and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada and Hopwood Middle School principal Victorino Borja as he is presented the Commissioner of Education Award. (Leigh Gases)

The Science award was presented to Costales and Laura Hui Bin Wang. 

The Math award was presented to Clyve Jairus Elchico De Guzman, and Alfred Ritz Borja Sabanal.

The Language Arts award was presented to Costales and Chester Lopena Torres. 

The Physical Education award was given to Maria Corazon Ayson Batallones and Laura Hui Bin Wang.

The Leadership Corps award went to Hayden Romeo Igisomar and James Gavriel Matias Mercader.

The CCLHS award went to Maxine Angela Amado Candare.

The Agriculture Award went to Teressa Lin Ahn and Laura Sibong Cabrera Mareham.

The Computer Literacy Award went to Teressa Lin Ahn and Alfred Ritz Borja Sabanal.

