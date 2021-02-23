CouplesCakery: Custom cakes and more

CouplesCakery owned by Norissa San Nicolas Camacho and Donovan P. Castro, is now open to serve at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa. (Bea Cabrera)

CouplesCakery is the brainchild of baking couple powerhouse Norissa San Nicolas Camacho and Donovan Jose P. Castro. They started selling cakes through social media in 2019 and last month, formally opened a place located at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa where their customers can physically be present to place an order and also see items that are readily available.

“We are both passionate with the craft of baking so we decided to open shop and be the first powerhouse couple in baking. We do everything as a couple—we create and bake together and it’s always a team effort… This is our first collaboration as partners and the word ‘cakery’ came up because we specialize in customized cake designs, any dessert that is cake-driven, and we are also known for our cupcakes,” Camacho said.

“Last year, we were getting more customers and our base was growing so we felt the need to open a shop so we can provide a selection of baked goods to our customers instead of just ordering from a menu. We felt very limited with our social media platform versus now in Kada Dia, we are able to expand our products and flavors,” Camacho added.

An Among Us custom birthday cake by CouplesCakery. (Contributed Photo)

Both Camacho and Castro are former pastry chefs at the Hyatt Regency Saipan. Both are highly trained in the culinary arts. Camacho trained in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts in Las Vegas, while Castro is a graduate of the Northern Marianas Technical Institute in Lower Base, Saipan. Both are from the cooking side but when they put their hands into pastry making, there was no turning back.

“Aside from custom-made cakes, our specialties include ‘Ice Box’ cheesecake, ‘No Bake’ Mango Cheesecake, panna cotta in coffee or bay leaves flavor, lantizas, we highlight a ‘cake of day’ in the shop that is already sliced and in a container, and our cupcakes are also popular and the flavor varies depending on the season but we have the classic chocolate and vanilla flavors as staples,” Castro said.

“We also serve two kinds of iced tea drinks on island—green and peach. Our signature iced coffee also goes well with any of our cakes and pastries. We live by our hashtag ‘we bake a difference’ as we want the community to have a new experience when it comes to dessert,” Castro added.

A Coca-Cola custom birthday cake by CouplesCakery. (Contributed Photo)

CouplesCakery also has dessert packages for special occasions like weddings, birthdays, etc. With them around to help you with your simplest or out-of-this-world idea for a cake, Camacho and Castro can make it come true just order ahead of time. “People that I have worked with in the pastry department know that I have a sweet tooth and when I know a dessert is good, I immediately say ‘oh my! Where did you get this?’ I want the same feeling from people to have that have tried any of our items or baked goods. I want them to leave with a feeling that they tasted something new, delicious that will make them come back for more,” Camacho said.

“This is a dream come true for Norissa and I. It is very rewarding every day. We wake up, make products together, and have people try and come back to get what we create is euphoric and motivates us to wake up every morning to do more… we always have a good variety for everybody,” Castro said

CouplesCakery is open Monday-Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. For more information, call (670) 989-7010 email: 670couplecakery@gmail.com or look them up on Instagram: CouplesCakery.

