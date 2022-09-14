Court imposes $5K bail on alleged peeping tom

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly secretly recorded a video of a showering woman in a common bathroom at an apartment in Garapan.

Last Thursday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Katner Manas, 40, who is currently facing disturbing the peace charges for allegedly recording a woman while she was showering.

During the bail hearing, Camacho denied Manas’ request to be released on his own recognizance because the defendant may be returning to the same apartment where the incident took place.

Following the hearing, Camacho remanded Manas back to Department of Corrections’ custody.

At Manas’ hearing, assistant public defender Karie Comstock was appointed to represent the defendant while Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to court documents, at around 4pm last Aug. 5, police responded to a reported prowling incident at an apartment in Garapan.

Police met with a woman who said she was taking a shower in the outside bathroom of their apartment because the one inside her unit was broken.

While showering, the woman said she noticed a shadow inside the bathroom coming from an opening above the bathroom door. She said when she looked up she saw the camera lens of a cellphone. She then covered herself with her clothes quickly and opened the door to see who was outside.

When she opened the door, she saw a man who was later identified as Manas. She said she recognized him because he also resides in the same apartment building, but she doesn’t know his name.

She said Manas was holding a cellphone and was smiling at her.

She said she yelled at him and asked what he was doing there. The woman then told her husband and her neighbors about the incident, and her husband called the police.

In a freely given statement to the police, Manas admitted recording the woman with his cellphone and told police that it was not the first time he recorded someone in the outside bathroom of the apartment.

Manas said he has also recorded another woman that he does not know. He said she did not know he was recording her.