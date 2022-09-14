Court imposes $5K bail on alleged peeping tom

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2022
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly secretly recorded a video of a showering woman in a common bathroom at an apartment in Garapan. 

Last Thursday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Katner Manas, 40, who is currently facing disturbing the peace charges for allegedly recording a woman while she was showering. 

During the bail hearing, Camacho denied Manas’ request to be released on his own recognizance because the defendant may be returning to the same apartment where the incident took place. 

Following the hearing, Camacho remanded Manas back to Department of Corrections’ custody.

At Manas’ hearing, assistant public defender Karie Comstock was appointed to represent the defendant while Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to court documents, at around 4pm last Aug. 5, police responded to a reported prowling incident at an apartment in Garapan.

Police met with a woman who said she was taking a shower in the outside bathroom of their apartment because the one inside her unit was broken.

While showering, the woman said she noticed a shadow inside the bathroom coming from an opening above the bathroom door. She said when she looked up she saw the camera lens of a cellphone. She then covered herself with her clothes quickly and opened the door to see who was outside.

When she opened the door, she saw a man who was later identified as Manas. She said she recognized him because he also resides in the same apartment building, but she doesn’t know his name.

She said Manas was holding a cellphone and was smiling at her.

She said she yelled at him and asked what he was doing there. The woman then told her husband and her neighbors about the incident, and her husband called the police.

In a freely given statement to the police, Manas admitted recording the woman with his cellphone and told police that it was not the first time he recorded someone in the outside bathroom of the apartment.

Manas said he has also recorded another woman that he does not know. He said she did not know he was recording her. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune