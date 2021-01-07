Court imposes $5K bail on man who allegedly harassed woman

By
|
Posted on Jan 08 2021
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly harassed a woman via text.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Moses Babauta Untalan, 27, who was arrested for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend and resisting arrest.

Untalan was charged with assault, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Camacho remanded Untalan to the custody of the Department of Corrections and ordered the him to return to court on Jan. 12 for arraignment.

Untalan was represented by assistant public defender Emily Thompson during his bail hearing, while assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to court documents, the victim called the Tinian Department of Public Safety on Dec. 28 at 9:55pm and asked for police assistance, saying her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her through text messages for days and she was scared of what he might do. The next day, the victim called Tinian DPS again at 7:35am, this time saying that Untalan was outside her house. When the police arrived, officers found Untalan parked in the middle of the road and shouting at the victim. Police advised Untalan to stay away from the residence but he said, “If you’re going to arrest me you need to call the whole SWAT team to take me down.” A few minutes later, police were again dispatched to the residence of the complainant who called to say that Untalan was back.

Upon arrival, police officers saw Untalan exit his vehicle and ran toward the house, shouting while banging and punching the windows.

When he saw the approaching police officers, he ran back to his car and started to leave, but then stopped his car when he saw his ex-girlfriend and a man coming out of the house.

Untalan shouted at the man, “I’m going to kill you” and charged toward the house.

Police tried to apprehend Untalan, but he ignored the officers’ instructions and was arrested.

MD: The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who was arrested for harassing a woman through text.

Keywords: Superior Court, Untalan, bail.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 8, 2021, 11:33 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune