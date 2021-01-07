Court imposes $5K bail on man who allegedly harassed woman

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly harassed a woman via text.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Moses Babauta Untalan, 27, who was arrested for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend and resisting arrest.

Untalan was charged with assault, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Camacho remanded Untalan to the custody of the Department of Corrections and ordered the him to return to court on Jan. 12 for arraignment.

Untalan was represented by assistant public defender Emily Thompson during his bail hearing, while assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to court documents, the victim called the Tinian Department of Public Safety on Dec. 28 at 9:55pm and asked for police assistance, saying her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her through text messages for days and she was scared of what he might do. The next day, the victim called Tinian DPS again at 7:35am, this time saying that Untalan was outside her house. When the police arrived, officers found Untalan parked in the middle of the road and shouting at the victim. Police advised Untalan to stay away from the residence but he said, “If you’re going to arrest me you need to call the whole SWAT team to take me down.” A few minutes later, police were again dispatched to the residence of the complainant who called to say that Untalan was back.

Upon arrival, police officers saw Untalan exit his vehicle and ran toward the house, shouting while banging and punching the windows.

When he saw the approaching police officers, he ran back to his car and started to leave, but then stopped his car when he saw his ex-girlfriend and a man coming out of the house.

Untalan shouted at the man, “I’m going to kill you” and charged toward the house.

Police tried to apprehend Untalan, but he ignored the officers’ instructions and was arrested.

