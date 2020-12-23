Court orders IPI to participate in settlement conference

Share











The U.S District Court of the NMI wants Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC to send a representative with full authority to participate in a settlement conference for a sexual harassment case.

District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy said the representative must be able to make an immediate decision about settlement without having to obtain permission to respond to settlement offers or consult with a person or an entity not participating in the conference.

Kennedy explained that the purpose of having a representative with full authority is to facilitate compromise and resolution in an efficient manner to maximize the time spent by the court and the parties in settlement negotiations.

IPI is also required to file a notice of compliance, supported by a declaration under the penalty of perjury, that the corporate representative who will attend the settlement conference has full settlement authority and it must be filed at least one day before the scheduled settlement conference.

A settlement conference is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021 at 9am

According to court documents, back in September 2019, the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued IPI for sexual harassment and unfair employment practices on behalf of Shirlene Loh, a VIP hostess, and other similarly aggrieved female employees.

IPI, in turn, denied all the allegations or inference in the complaint that it has engaged in any unlawful employment practices.

IPI has since asked the court to rule in its favor and dismiss the complaint with prejudice.