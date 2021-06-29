Court orders Rota mayor to pay back $5K legal fees

Share











After reviewing the financial affidavits filed by Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig, the U.S. District Court for the NMI has ordered him to reimburse the court for the funds used to pay for his legal fees.

District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy ordered Atalig to partially reimburse the federal court for the Criminal Justice Act funds that was used to pay for his legal fees in the amount of $5,000.

Kennedy stated in her order that the reimbursement may be paid over the course of seven months. Kennedy gave Atalig up to Jan. 31, 2022, to pay the full amount of $5,000.

In her order, Kennedy said that based on the financial affidavit reflecting his net biweekly income as mayor of Rota, Atalig receives a gross salary of $70,000 per year.

The U.S. government informed the court that it is unaware of any significant changes to Atalig’s financial status since the inception of the case.

After reviewing the record and evidence presented, coupled with the information in the mayor’s financial affidavit, Kennedy found him financially able to at least partially pay for his legal representation.

“With a total monthly net income of $4,024.51 and monthly expenses of $2,963.46, Atalig has a discretionary amount of $1,061.06 per month. The court finds that, while Atalig does not have sufficient assets to pay the entire amount of his legal fees and costs, his monthly discretionary income during his mayoral term is sufficient to pay the partial amount of $5,000. This amount may be paid as one payment or in equal installments over the course of seven months,” Kennedy said.

Back in November 2018, Atalig and his girlfriend, Evelyn Atalig, were charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and false statement. The jury later found the Ataligs not guilty on all counts following a seven-day jury trial.