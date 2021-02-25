Court said to grant default judgment in favor of 7 construction workers

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI is set to grant the reconsideration for default judgment filed by the seven construction workers suing Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC for alleged trafficking and forced labor.

According to Aaron Halegua, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona had said she will soon issue a default judgment in plaintiffs’ favor against IPI.

Halegua said that, as of Wednesday, the court has yet to schedule a hearing for the issuance of a default judgment because Manglona still needs to go through the plaintiff’s proposed damages and fees and decide the amounts.

However, Halegua said, the workers had requested over $11 million in compensatory and punitive damages for their forced labor claims.

In Halegua’s motion for reconsideration of default judgment, a default judgment can be issued against IPI since a settlement has already been reached between IPI’s co-defendants Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC and MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the plaintiffs—Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Quingchun Xu, and Xiyang Du—are suing IPI and MCC’s subcontractor, Gold Mantis, over the alleged injuries they suffered during accidents at the worksite of IPI’s casino project in Garapan.

In their petition for damages, Halegua said that Tianming Wang sustained a burnt leg, Han had a crushed finger, Sun had a severed finger, Meng had a burnt hand and leg, Xu had an inverted ankle, Youli Wang had a fractured finger, and Du had a crushed finger. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages for emotional distress, lost income, future lost income, and pain and suffering.