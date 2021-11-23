‘COVID-19 Task Force is stepping it up’ — Villagomez

Share











With the latest report of 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force is “stepping up a notch” its COVID-19 containment efforts, according to task force chair Warren F. Villagomez yesterday.

This includes providing personal protective equipment to government agencies and select establishments and working closely with the leadership on Tinian and Rota.

In his remarks during a virtual news briefing yesterday, Villagomez assured that the CNMI has ample quarantine and isolation rooms, and that he is working closely with Governor’s Authorized Representative Patrick Guerrero to ensure that the CNMI’s active sites all have adequate resources, amenities, and infrastructure in place to support the CNMI’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19.

“The task force is stepping [it] up a notch in regards to all efforts, as well as resources [needed]. …We are currently distributing PPEs to work areas that had infections to make sure and reassure that the services they provide continue on [and to maintain] the safety of this community,” said Villagomez.

For Tinian and Rota, which have not reported any COVID-19 cases thus far, Villagomez said he and the task force are working closely with the two islands’ mayors and that there are task force representatives on both islands to ensure that mitigation measures are in place in the event that COVID-19 is transmitted to Saipan’s neighboring islands.

When asked if the CNMI has ample COVID-19 testing supplies to support the future expansion of community-based testing efforts, Guerrero assured yesterday that the CNMI has ample COVID-19 testing supplies, and added that a new order for additional supplies was placed “in fact placed a couple of days ago.”

“We continue to order testing supplies as needed and as forecasted…because we do compete with other customers of [a COVID-19 testing] supplier, but so far we’ve been able to acquire whatever is needed for our use here,” he said.

Also attending the briefing was CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña and regional epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely.