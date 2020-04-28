COVID-19 testing for all government employees eyed

Share







Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is encouraging all government employees to get tested for COVID-19.

With test kits now in the CNMI, along with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s capability to conduct on-island testing, the COVID-19 Task Force is now working on guidelines for testing for government employees.

This comes as first responders, doctors and nurses, and other health care professionals go through testing, and as the task force rolled out the drive-thru community testing yesterday.

In a separate interview, Torres said it has yet to be decided whether to make the test mandatory for all government employees, but that they will come around to get tested eventually.

“We are we are working on it, whether it’s mandatory or not. But I do want to encourage all of our government employees, especially those that are dealing with customers on a one-on-one basis,” he added.

Torres, who went through COVID-19 testing himself, also added that he will undergo COVID-19 testing again just as soon as the CNMI Fiscal Response Summit ends.