COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 hospitalized; 36 new cases

As of Feb. 28, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. One is unvaccinated, six are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated

Also, 36 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,550 cases since March 26, 2020. Some duplicates have been deleted.

In Guam, the territory’s number of COVID-19-related fatalities was adjusted to reflect two additional cases.

In addition to one new fatality, one death reported from 2021 has been reclassified, bringing Guam’s current COVID-19-related death count to 330.

A Joint Information Center news release yesterday stated that Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services’ chief medical officer and territorial epidemiologist, in coordination with the acting chief medical examiner, have been conducting a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, resulting in the reclassification of one death in 2021.

Guam’s 329th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital on Feb. 10, 2022. The patient was a 39-year-old male, unvaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on February 10.

The 330th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital last Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 46-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster shot, with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on Oct. 29, 2021.

The JIC news release quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “With each passing from COVID-19 we are reminded that we are not yet out of the woods. For those who have experienced grief and sadness from losing a loved one, Jeff [Cook], Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest sympathies. Please continue the public health interventions that have helped us progress through this pandemic. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get boosted and vaccinated. If you’re feeling sick or are concerned you may have been exposed, testing is open to all and lifesaving treatments are available to get better faster.”

Of the 36 new cases identified in the CNMI last Feb. 27, 2022, two were identified on Tinian and three on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 36 cases are pending verification.

Of the total number of cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 27, 2022, there have been 8,752 recoveries; 768 active cases; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths. Of all these cases, 8,901 were identified via community testing and 649 via travel testing.

A total of 67 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 28, 2022; of the eligible population, 56.9% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 77 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 27, 2022: 25 via Community-Based Testing; 44 the at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and eight at the Rota Health Center

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals aged 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

To view the schedule for Community-Based Testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. Pre-registration highly recommended as slots are limited. Reserve your slot to get tested before you line up and all slots are filled.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR/Saipan Tribune)