COVID-19 UPDATE: Surveillance testing is expanded
Effective Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, all travelers entering the CNMI by air or sea will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and must report to their scheduled 5th-day testing.
For inbound travelers whose final destination is either Rota or Tinian, their fifth-day test will be scheduled in their respective final destination’s health center.
According to a news release today, Jan. 15. 2022, the safety of CNMI residents remains the top priority of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. As part of the ongoing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the CNMI, surveillance testing will be expanded.