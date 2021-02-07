COVID Concerns/Conniption A.W.A.R.D. Burns  

Share











COVID Symptomatic Sympathizing Senryu Sonnet



Among seniors still around

some Covid info will confound

new virus and vaccine varieties.



Virus mutants merge

an international surge

we need a planet purge.



Folks are fraught with fear

multiple vaccines are bought

shots in the arm are sought.



Follow CDC safety norms

to stop new variant spread

or soon you might be dead.



45’s COVID plan was obfuscation

46 is trying to alleviate that situation.



A 45 A.W.A.R.D. Comes Forward



title: Affinity With Any Right wing Dictator –

an award for conniptions from a crazed mind

whose penchant for bling and lies left him blind

and deaf to many leaders of sound democracies

and prone to tantrums, hyperbole and hypocrisies

about himself and his great warm relationships

with multiple murderous rulers and dictators

he bragged about love letters that he received

from the leader of North Korea, baby boy Kim

suffering from diarrhea of the mouth about him

now close to his own club he can play daily golf

shoveling steak and chocolate cake into his mouth

his base money flow may slow maybe even grow

of all his crimes and tax fraud we may never know.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired teacher and has been named a poet laureate of Tinian. He has taught English in CNMI public schools for the past 30 years. He has also taught in Alaska, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.