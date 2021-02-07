LITERARY NOOK

COVID Concerns/Conniption A.W.A.R.D. Burns  

COVID Symptomatic Sympathizing Senryu Sonnet
 
Among seniors still around
some Covid info will confound
new virus and vaccine varieties.
 
Virus mutants merge
an international surge
we need a planet purge.
 
Folks are fraught with fear
multiple vaccines are bought
shots in the arm are sought.
 
Follow CDC safety norms
to stop new variant spread
or soon you might be dead.
 
45’s COVID plan was obfuscation
46 is trying to alleviate that situation.
 
A 45 A.W.A.R.D. Comes Forward
 
title: Affinity With Any Right wing Dictator – 
an award for conniptions from a crazed mind
whose penchant for bling and lies left him blind
and deaf to many leaders of sound democracies
and prone to tantrums, hyperbole and hypocrisies
about himself and his great warm relationships
with multiple murderous rulers and dictators
he bragged about love letters that he received
from the leader of North Korea, baby boy Kim
suffering from diarrhea of the mouth about him
now close to his own club he can play daily golf
shoveling steak and chocolate cake into his mouth
his base money flow may slow maybe even grow
of all his crimes and tax fraud we may never know.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired teacher and has been named a poet laureate of Tinian. He has taught English in CNMI public schools for the past 30 years. He has also taught in Alaska, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.

