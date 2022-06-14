COVID update: 0 hospitalizations 

Share











As of June 12, 2022, there were zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, covering the period from June 6 to 12, 2022.

Also, 77 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,482 cases since March 28, 2020. Two (2) additional cases were identified on June 4, 2022.

Of the 77 cases identified on June 6 to 12, 2022, 18 were identified on June 6, 18 on June 7, 12 on June 8, 18 on June 9, seven on June 10, three on June 11, and one on June 12.

Of the total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 11,405 recoveries, 43 active cases, and 34 COVID-19-related deaths.

The next report will be around June 20, 2022.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities.

The 368th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 10, 2022. The patient was a 91-year-old female, fully vaccinated with one booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on June 9.

The 369th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on June 13, 2022. The patient was a 76-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on June 13.

Also, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 185 new cases of COVID-19. (Saipan Tribune)