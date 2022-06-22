COVID update: Three hospitalizations in the CNMI

Share











As of June 21, 2022, there were three individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Tuesday night.

Also, 78 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,569 cases since March 28, 2020. Nine additional cases were identified June 11 – 12, 2022.

The CHCC news release stated that, from June 13 to 19, 2022, there was only one new hospitalization due to COVID-19. That would mean the two new hospitalizations were logged this week.

Of the 78 cases identified from June 13 to June 19, 2022, CHCC stated that 16 were identified on June 13, four on June 14, 19 on June 15, 13 on June 16, 11 on June 17, 13 on June 18, and two on June 19.

CHCC warned that it has been seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community and continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Data show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

As of June 21, 2022, a total of 23,419 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 62.7% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

Of the total cases identified, as of June 19, 2022, there have been 11,477 recoveries; 58 active cases; and 34 COVID-19-related deaths.

The next CHCC report will be released on June 27, 2022. (Saipan Tribune)