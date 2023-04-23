CPA tells DOT its operating income is now negative

Share











Due to the twin shocks of Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic soon after, the Commonwealth Ports Authority has experienced a significant loss of income and needs federal aid in order to ensure the continued operations for all three CNMI airports.

This was the key message of CPA in a letter it recently sent the U.S Department of Transportation explaining why they are in dire need of supplemental funding.

“CPA experienced a decline in operating and net income. In 2017, operating income peaked at $13.7 million. After the twin shocks of Super Typhoon Yutu and COVID-19, operating income is now negative with over $5.2 million in operating loss in 2021,” states part of the letter.

CPA stated that declining revenue is occurring at all ports within the CNMI, but it is best exemplified by the performance of the Francisco C.Ada/Saipan International Airport, which accounts for nearly all of CPA’s revenue.

“Between [fiscal year] 2013 and [fiscal year] 2021, an average of 66% of aeronautic revenue came from terminal arrival fees, rents, and utilities. Income from these sources was relatively stable between [fiscal years] 2013 and 2016. In [fiscal year] 2019, this income had a severe drop of $2 million due to the devastation of Super Typhoon Yutu. In [fiscal year] 2020, it dropped by another $2.9 million because tourism was completely shut down due to COVID-19. And in [fiscal year] 2021, it dropped even further by another $2.5 million as our borders remained closed and our only revenue source, tourism, was at a snail pace recovery. CPA revenues are highly tied to passenger demand for air travel to Saipan, and the timing of these decreases shows that Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic are its driving forces,” said CPA.

CPA is asking DOT for $30 million for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 to keep CNMI airports afloat until fiscal year 2026.

Yutu devastated Saipan and Tinian on Oct. 24, 2018. A year after, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported that Saipan and Tinian were slowly but steadily recovering.

Although hundreds of residents still lived in makeshift tents, power and water were mostly restored and tourism was on an uptick once again.

Unfortunately, five months later, the CNMI, like the rest of the world, was shut down due to COVID-19.

Due to these dual events, the CNMI’s economic outlook is dire, CPA said.

