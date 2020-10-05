Crew of stranded fishing vessel still in quarantine in Yap

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2020
Share

Photo of vessel stranded on reef. (JOYCE MCCLURE)

COLONIA, Yap—The crew of a Taiwanese fishing vessel that ran aground on the reef surrounding the island of Yap remains in quarantine and have already been tested twice for COVID-19, all with negative results.

The grounding occurred at 2am last Sept. 17, 2020, and the vessel began taking on water. When the Yap Fishing Authority received word of the emergency, the crew were directed to get into their own lifeboat and were towed into the harbor while a team from several Yap agencies worked to quickly offload the fuel and the four tons of catch on the ship.

The vessel, operated by Liancheng Overseas Fishery Co. Ltd and owned by Huang Shau-Chou., is manned by nine crew members and operates legally within waters of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Due to a strict travel ban preventing any passengers from arriving by sea or air during the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew were immediately put into quarantine for 28 days and housed in tents set up in an isolated area on the dock. Security was sent to the site to ensure that none of them leave the isolated area and no unauthorized visitors enter the area.

Wearing personal protective equipment, medical personnel trained in COVID-19 testing administered the test on the first and seventh days after the crew’s arrival. All were negative. Another test will be administered toward the end of their quarantine and they are being monitored for any symptoms of the virus until then.

The fate of the ship is now being decided. The preference is for sinking it 12 miles out from the southern tip of the island. However, it is reported that this type of vessel is not easy to sink. In the meantime, residents on the mainland have complained about the smell of rotting bait that was not offloaded. This and all other matters relating to the vessel are being addressed by the Incident Commander, Victor Bamog, director of the Office of Planning & Budget, and the emergency planning team.

The case has gone to court and has been flagged for expediting to allow the crew to leave as soon as possible. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2020, 7:46 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune