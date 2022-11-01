Crowne Plaza makes  debut in Micronesia

Share











IHG Hotels & Resorts has officially opened its first Crowne Plaza Resort in Micronesia, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, marking the brand’s debut with a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 31.

More than 200 government and industry officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Guests can now experience the new era of Crowne Plaza in the region with transformed guestrooms, dining destinations and premium facilities from swimming pools to tennis courts.

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands, with more than 400 hotels in major cities and resort locations in 65 countries. With a deep understanding of the needs of today’s global traveler, Crowne Plaza is renowned for its Work/Life blend, encouraging guests to move seamlessly between business and leisure with purposeful multi-functional rooms, flexible workspaces, inspired restaurant and dining experiences and energizing social spaces.

Introducing Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan

Located in the heart of Garapan, Saipan’s premier shopping and entertainment district, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan boasts access to some of the area’s most coveted attractions, including the famous white-sand Micro Beach right on the resort’s doorstep. Guests will be greeted by the resort’s lush tropical gardens and panoramic views of Micro Beach, with Crowne Plaza’s warm and friendly hospitality ensuring a seamless arrival.

Each of the 422 guestrooms have been redesigned with a modern and design-led approach, welcoming guests with a luxurious resort feel and views across the ocean or mountains. The rooms are equipped to offer maximum relaxation and flexibility, with premium bedding, wireless internet and work desks.

Inspired restaurant and bars experiences

Inspired restaurants and bar concepts sit at the heart of the resort. Guests will have five destinations to choose from, with experienced chefs creating a theatrical and varied menu across the venues. The main dining room, The Terrace, offers a buffet of local and international cuisine. The open-air Market Place offers an elegant dining experience with a diverse menu of freshly baked pastries, cakes, salads, sandwiches, healthy dining options and its signature gelato. And at the end of the day, guests can unwind watching the spectacular sunset over the ocean with a cocktail or glass of champagne in hand at Mari Bar, a resort bar specializing in island cocktails. Future plans include the opening of Mai Teppanyaki in early 2023, where guests can enjoy the fresh, carefully selected ingredients, and the Ataari Dinner Show, a dining and entertainment show featuring powerful traditional dances and a delicious buffet of Polynesian, Micronesian and other cultures.

Resort facilities and experiences

The resort offers a wide range of activities to make each guest stay truly unforgettable, including three swimming pools, two tennis courts, 24-hour fitness center, dedicated games corner and kid’s programs. The resort facilities were completely renovated and reopened in October. Guests will also immerse in the incredible surrounds of Saipan and its beaches, with water activities including paddle boarding and snorkeling, as well as island excursions, boat tours, diving and fishing.

Banqueting and meeting rooms are also available for a variety of functions, including memorable weddings, social parties and large business conferences.

“We are tremendously proud to be officially opening the first Crowne Plaza Resort in Micronesia. Saipan is one of the most spectacular destinations in the world with its abundant nature, white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and activities from beautiful golf courses to world-class diving spots. We look forward to introducing our new resort experience to locals and visitors alike,” said Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan general manager Robert Coates. (PR)