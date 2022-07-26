Cruz, Manglona, 3 others file candidacies

Share











Sen. Francisco Quichocho Cruz (R-Tinian) has filed his candidacy for re-election, while Rep. Donald Manalang Manglona (Ind-Rota) has filed his candidacy for a Rota Senate seat.

Cruz submitted his petition for nomination and candidacy documents before Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol at the CEC office in Susupe Friday. If elected this Nov. 8, it will be Cruz’s fifth term as a Tinian senator.

Manglona, who chairs the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, submitted Friday his petition for nomination and candidacy documents before CEC commissioner Lelanie I. Manglona on Rota.

Three others—Edward Junior Castro Maratita, Juan Ulloa Maratita, and Marian Deleon Guerrero Tudela—filed their respective petitions for nomination and candidacy documents Friday and Monday.

Maratita is running for a Rota Senate seat as an independent.

Maratita is seeking election for a House Precinct 5 seat, as an independent.

Former Saipan mayor Marian Tudela is running for a Saipan Municipal Council seat.