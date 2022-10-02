CUC celebrates ‘American Public Power Week’

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. celebrates “American Public Power Week” from Oct. 2-8, 2022, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of CUC customers on the benefits of public power,” said Gary Camacho, executive director of CUC. “We are so proud to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the CNMI. We hope that young people in our community and their families acknowledge this vital service and maybe even look to the utility as a good place to work down the road.”

“Since we operate right here in the CNMI and serve our friends and neighbors, we care a great deal about things like customer service, helping folks save energy and money, and keeping the community safe. We are proud of the work we do in the CNMI.”

This year CUC will be bringing back presentations to our elementary schools regarding conservation, tips, and other important information.

There are 14 islands within the CNMI. CUC is responsible for providing power, water, and sewer services to the three main islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Presently, Saipan is the only island where CUC provides wastewater treatment services.

