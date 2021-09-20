CUC chief to testify today before JGO

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho is expected to testify today, Tuesday, before the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) confirmed yesterday that they subpoenaed Camacho to testify at 10am, but that she does not know if the CUC executive director is show up with a lawyer.

Babauta said she does not anticipate Camacho needing an interpreter as he doesn’t speak Chamorro fluently.

The committee is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

Committee members are expected to ask, among other issues, about Torres’ power and water utility billings.

At his closing statements during his appearance before the JGO last Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he cannot answer some questions, among them how 235,000 gallons of water were used within one month at the governor’s residence. Utilities at the governor’s residence are paid using public funds.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
