CUC introduces typhoon preparedness plan

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has recently shared its typhoon preparedness plans as a means to proactively prepare in the case of a major or minor typhoon. 

Because the CNMI is currently in the middle of typhoon season, and due to recent announcements of developing tropical disturbances surrounding the Marianas archipelago, CUC executive director Gary Camacho says the department has been proactively planning ahead and is ready to announce its Typhoon preparedness plan. 

As part of the preparedness plan, Camacho said the first thing CUC is encouraging the public to implement immediately is safety measures within their homes and businesses and to be alert to electrical, water and wastewater safety concerns in case a storm approaches the islands.

“CNMI residents should ensure that your household has an adequate drinking water supply, water containers if they don’t have a water tank, batteries for flashlights, and if you have a generator, stock up on fuel supply accordingly. During a storm, get in a safe place, buckle down, stay in place and wait for the storm to subside,” Camacho said.

Aside from their own personal preparations, Camacho said CNMI residents should also expect a disruption of utility services. 

He explains that in the case of a major storm, CUC will try to keep power and water services on as long as possible, but if it becomes detrimental, then CUC will shut the power down until the following day or until it is deemed safe to restore power.  

“We will do the best we can. We will review and assess and try to bring up the affected utility system accordingly and safely. CUC, in collaboration with the Emergency Operations Center and CNMI Homeland Security will continuously put out information regarding the affected areas, and how we are progressing, and how we are restoring water and power in those areas,” he said. 

As for water supply, Camacho assures the community that it will be the number one priority to get the service back up, even before power. 

For more information on typhoon preparedness, please visit CUC’s website  https://www.cucgov.org. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

CUC
0

CUC schedules power interruptions on Sept. 13, 15, 20

Posted On Sep 12 2022
, By
0

Senate holds hearing on appointment of ex-IPI CEO to CUC board

Posted On Sep 07 2022
, By
0

Enormous sinkhole opens up at CUC plant

Posted On Aug 31 2022
, By
0

CUC schedules water service interruption on Wednesday

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2022, 2:31 PM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune