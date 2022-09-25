CUC introduces typhoon preparedness plan

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has recently shared its typhoon preparedness plans as a means to proactively prepare in the case of a major or minor typhoon.

Because the CNMI is currently in the middle of typhoon season, and due to recent announcements of developing tropical disturbances surrounding the Marianas archipelago, CUC executive director Gary Camacho says the department has been proactively planning ahead and is ready to announce its Typhoon preparedness plan.

As part of the preparedness plan, Camacho said the first thing CUC is encouraging the public to implement immediately is safety measures within their homes and businesses and to be alert to electrical, water and wastewater safety concerns in case a storm approaches the islands.

“CNMI residents should ensure that your household has an adequate drinking water supply, water containers if they don’t have a water tank, batteries for flashlights, and if you have a generator, stock up on fuel supply accordingly. During a storm, get in a safe place, buckle down, stay in place and wait for the storm to subside,” Camacho said.

Aside from their own personal preparations, Camacho said CNMI residents should also expect a disruption of utility services.

He explains that in the case of a major storm, CUC will try to keep power and water services on as long as possible, but if it becomes detrimental, then CUC will shut the power down until the following day or until it is deemed safe to restore power.

“We will do the best we can. We will review and assess and try to bring up the affected utility system accordingly and safely. CUC, in collaboration with the Emergency Operations Center and CNMI Homeland Security will continuously put out information regarding the affected areas, and how we are progressing, and how we are restoring water and power in those areas,” he said.

As for water supply, Camacho assures the community that it will be the number one priority to get the service back up, even before power.

For more information on typhoon preparedness, please visit CUC’s website https://www.cucgov.org.