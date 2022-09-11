CUC schedules power interruptions on Sept. 13, 15, 20

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be scheduled power service interruptions on Sept. 13, 15 and 20, 2022, as CUC continues its ongoing system maintenance.  See additional information below:

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Power service interruption time: 9am-1pm
Areas affected: Alu Drive and Bua Lane in San Antonio.
Purpose: To replace a rotted wooden primary pole along Alu Drive in San Antonio.
Water wells affected: None
Wastewater facility affected: None

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Power service interruption time: 9am-1pm
Areas affected: Ascencion Dr., Guguan Drive, Mednilla Av., Acho St., Ascencion Ct., Anatahan Dr., Tano Ct., Pajaron Lp., Managaha Pl., Farallon Pl.), Wireless (Chalan Savana, Schap Faluw Pl., Agrigan Ln., Punta Ln., Marianas Ln., Kantit Ln., and Sariguan Dr. in Capitol Hill.
Purpose: To replace two wooden burnt power poles along Capitol Hill Road.
Water wells affected:  None
Wastewater facility affected: None

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Power service interruption time: 9am-1pm
Areas affected: Daddek Lane in As Lito.  See map.
Purpose: To replace a rotted wooden double dead-end primary power pole along Daddek Lane in As Lito.
Water wells affected:  None
Wastewater facility affected: None

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

