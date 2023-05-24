CUC urges Rota residents to conserve, ration water use

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to remind the community of Rota of the importance of prioritizing water conservation and rationing during this critical time.

As of 6pm last Tuesday, CUC took precautionary safety measures in anticipation of heavy rainfall through the night and turned off the water system to avoid potential contamination during high turbidity levels caused by heavy rain.

However, the Sinapalo water tank level should remain high and will continue to fill up as long as the water wells continue to pump water into the tank. Should the pumps lose power source during the storm, the water tank level will drop as water is consumed by the community.

CUC is requesting all Rota residents and establishments to enforce water conservation and rationing and avoid unnecessary usage such as doing laundry, water blasting, cleaning, car washing, etc. as these activities will put an additional strain on the water supply.

By conservation and rationing of water, the community can work together to ensure that there is enough supply for essential purposes.

Should the electricity that sources the water well pumps go out during the storm, CUC will prioritize getting electricity to the wells after the storm to bring the water tank level up and provide water services to the community.

For more information, contact CUC’s automated hotline at (670) 236-4333 or visit its website at www.cucgov.org and monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates. For utility emergencies, call (670) 664-4282. (CUC)