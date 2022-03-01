Cuki repeats in Veterans Class

Share











Cuki Alvarez made it two in a row after winning the Veterans Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 51-year-old boat captain again edged 2021 series champion and practice partner Dave Celis in the February race, 47 points to 45 points. Alvarez took the checkered flag in the first heat, while Celis was first in the second heat. Unfortunately for the latter, he wound up only third in the first heat that had eventual third place Champi Villacanes finishing runner-up

Aboard his trusty Kawasaki KX450F, Alvarez is thanking his lucky stars for again emerging on top against a savvy field of riders in the Marianas Racing Association-organized monthly race.

“The Veteran Class is very competitive! Don’t let their ages fool you. We wanna show all these young guys that we have speed too! But yeah, I was able to get the overall win for the day with a 1-2 placing. I edged out Dave Celis for the win because he got a 3-1. Champi Villacanes got third with a 2-3,” he said.

The owner of Trench Tech Gym, who also finished second in the Expert Class, said it was touch and go for a while in their division.

“In the first heat, Champi led half the race and I had to pressure him to make a mistake in order to get by him. Then he kept me honest the rest of the race and stayed close by. Then in heat 2, Dave Celis got the hole shot and we battled for all six laps passing each other back and forth! But on the last lap, he rode strong and I couldn’t get around him so I had to settle for second place. But I knew I would eventually win the overall, so I was OK with second place in heat 2,” he said.

Alvarez thanked Cycles Plus Guam, Trench Tech RACE Team, Roil Soil Clothing, IT&E, and last but not the least his wife/accountant, Marie, for allowing him to race and spending their hard-earned cash to buy bikes.

In the Novice Class, Ethan Yumul was victorious with 47 points followed by Aric Cruz and Joseph Santos with 42 pints and 37 points, respectively.

Bentley Koshiro scored a perfect 50 in the Peewee I Class after winning both heats. Roseha Untalan with 44 points and Ryan Borja with 40 points complete the Top 3.

In the Peewee II Class, Conan Iakopo took the cake with also a perfect run of 50 points. Keenon Togawa was second with 44 points, followed by Kaleb Reyes with 40 points.