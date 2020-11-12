Cutting Solutions LLC: diversity in business

Nov 13 2020

Established two months ago, Cutting Solutions LLC aims to fill the needs of the community whether they are imported goods, house construction, and woodwork. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Running three businesses at the same time is possible, but it takes a special team to make it work and that’s how Cutting Solutions LLC president Derek Cutting and vice president Tanya Cutting bask in the demands that come with the journey. Cutting Solutions LLC, is an umbrella company for different businesses— Cutting Estates, an import business and real estate company; and Cutting Creations, a woodwork and resin art company.

“First is the import business borne out of a need or want on the island and we bring in goods to fill that need. There is no store front at this time to keep my overhead down so I pre-sell all the items before they arrive and as soon as the container is here, the customers can pick them up immediately… I did a lot of research to find a brand, Dirtbike, that will perform well but also last for the most affordable price I could find…My goal is to pre-sell the entire container before it arrives since I do not have room for storage,” said Derek Cutting.

“In reference to the container of dirt bikes and beach pop-up tents, we initially just wanted to buy a dirt bike for my 4-year-old son. I asked a few friends if they wanted to order as well and the list quickly got out of hand. This is when I saw a demand for child- and teen-friendly dirt bikes and ATVs especially with the new agreement of Cow Town being awarded to Marianas Motocross Association and with Christmas around the corner, we’re the cherry on top!” he added.

Owner Derek Cutting enjoys creating art out of local wood. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The other license under Cutting Solutions LLC is a real estate business named Cutting Estates, which aims to build homes that are built to last, good to look at, and would withstand natural elements that come its way. “For the real estate side, I’ve been working on this plan for about four years now and finally pulled the trigger to move forward. This is another project I am working on to build and provide aesthetically pleasing and affordable homes for local residents. Being in the imports side plays a part in this as well,” Cutting said

“We are currently working on a two-storey, three-bedroom, and two-bedroom concept full concrete house which has an option to add in a carport. The design is beautiful and very thought out in terms of using all the available space…I have partnered with a well-established local construction company and since I am new in construction, I run around all day to Zoning, to the properties, to meetings, etc.,” Cutting added.

The third business is Cutting’s Creations where they create handmade custom pieces. “I’ve recently found a passion for woodworking and resin art using local wood. Examples are wood and epoxy resin furniture tables and decorative pieces. My wife also creates beautiful diaper cakes and decorations for parties,” Cutting said.

Cutting Solutions LLC, is a young company, established just two months ago. “Running different businesses only works if you build solid teams. Our staff that runs all the day-to-day operations of Cutting Solutions and our other business, Latte Built gyms, are really the champions! Without them I wouldn’t be able to balance much of family time or anything else,” Cutting said.

“Cutting Solutions LLC isn’t a traditional 9am-5pm operation. I’m working on projects constantly. For the imports, I take Facebook messages and phone calls all hours of the day for the sales. Once payment is made, I send the buyer their receipt,” Cutting added.

For more information, send them a message on Facebook “Cutting Solutions LLC” and Instagram “Cutting Solutions LLC” or send them an email at CuttingSolutionsLLC@gmail.com

