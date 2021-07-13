Da’Net’s 358-lb billfish wins grand prize

Share











Captain John Hattig Sr. and his godson, Frank Benavente, aboard the Da’Net are returning to Guam $8,300 richer after winning the grand prize of the 37th Annual Saipan International Fishing Tournament held in the waters off the CNMI this past weekend.

Of course, Hattig and Benavente won the $3,000 grand prize for the 358-lb marlin they caught 2 miles off Coke Reef a little after lunch in Day 1 of the two-day derby last Saturday, but also racked up their earnings by pocketing the $5,300 side bet for the biggest fish caught during the tournament made among participating fishermen.

Hattig and Benavente were all smiles during the awards ceremony Monday night at the Aqua Resort Club poolside and even joked around with emcee Curtis Dancoe when they were asked if the billfish danced when it caught their eye.

“The only one dancing was my deckhand. We hit it and it just stayed down. It gave us one hell of a fight and we couldn’t reel it in. It took more line out and my deckhand and I were sweating bullets because it’s only the two of us. I said ‘just hang in there, boy’ we can do this and we did it,” Hattig said in jest.

As per tradition, Da’Net donated the prizewinning fish to the organizing Saipan Fishermen’s Association and Hattig and Benavente’s loss was the attendees of the awards banquet’s gain as all of them were able to partake of the sumptuous sashimi from the 358-lb marlin.

Of course, the father of former Toronto Blue Jay John Hattig Jr. was more than happy to share their gigantic catch to everyone and proclaimed that they will again be back next year. Fellow pescadores—fishermen in Spanish—may have double the trouble next year, as Hattig said he will use some of the money he won this year to fix his second boat.

“I always look forward to coming back every year. If you guys allow us to come back. The COVID-19 wasn’t easy to go through but we made it here—17 boats! We did our part representing Guam so thank you very much,” he said.

Hattig also reminded everyone that he and his deckhand are bringing home the handsome side bet, pointing out to former lieutenant governor Diego Benavente that his name is the very first one in the ledger for the side bet.

Aside from the $3,000 grand prize and $5,300 side bet, the crew of the Da’Net also got a free entry to Guam’s Shut Up & Fish tournament set for Aug. 28 and 29.

It’s the second time that Hattig brought home the bacon, so to speak, as nine years ago in 2012 he was part of the Emmanuel crew that landed the record 952-lbs marlin in the 28th Annual Saipan International Fishing Tournament.

In the total weight category, Villa Marie of Sen. Victor Hocog (R-Rota) and crew Val Hocog, Ray Yumul, Jordan Ogo, and Daniel Yumul won with an overall two-day haul of 305 lbs. They were awarded $2,000 for the feat.

In the billfish category, Defiance of captain Rufin Inos Jr. won with their 327-lb catch. The Perry B. Inos-skippered Bella came in second with a 260-pounder, while V. Marine of captain Ben Blas was third with a 195.7-lb billfish. Dancoe got a bit of a ribbing from Inos when the associate justice reminded the affable emcee to not make fun of the Supreme Court and said he was “expecting” him in his court the next day.

Results of the yellowfin, wahoo, mahi mahi, and skipjack categories will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

A total of 90 boats—60 from Saipan, 17 from Guam, and five from Tinian—took part in the two-day fishing derby that is sponsored by the following: Marpac Budweiser, Mobil Oil Marianas, TSL Foundation/TanHoldings, Triple J Enterprises, Pacifica Insurance Underwriter, Inc., CIC Insurance, Docomo Pacific, Roil Soil, Pacific Rim Land Development, Paradise Dental Spa, Coca-Cola Beverage Co. (Micronesia), Inc., Atkins Kroll Saipan, Matson Inc., D&Q International Distributors, Naked Fish, Western Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Council, Muzik Production, WSTCO, MINA, Micronesian Marine, Marianas Coffee, Johnny’s Bar & Grill, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Century Hotel, Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods, Joeten Motors, Inas’ Kitchen, and Bank of Saipan.