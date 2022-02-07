Dangol makes it to USA Junior Rankings

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2022
Share

"

Former Saipan resident Aasish Dangol made it to the USA Swimming Junior Rankings and was previously currently No. 8 in the 12-and-under age group.

Currently swimming for the Albany Armada Aquatics, LLC, the now 13-year-old finished eighth in the SCY 400m individual medley of the 2021 PC AAA Intrasquad Distance Day with a time of 4:26:36 to get his national ranking.

Dangol, who like his older sister Ashley used to swim for Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center, didnt make a big deal out of being nationally ranked.

“I’m not really sure how it feels to be ‘nationally ranked.’ I didn’t gain any fame or anything. I feel the same, the only difference it made was that now I want to push myself harder to rank higher and in more events,” he said.

Dangol said on the lead up to the 2021 PC AAA Intrasquad Distance Day, he wasn’t able to join many swimming meets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But in the meet I did right before I turned 13, I placed eighth in the nation in 400 IM for 12-year-olds and 99th all time for the 11-12 age group. I also placed 13th in the nation for the 200m fly in the 11-12 age group. Now that I am 13, I am not ranked nearly as high for the 13-14 age group, but I am working my way up.”
Dangol
recently qualified for a meet called Sectionals, which is a meet with very few 13-year-olds.

“It was in LA, and I went for a team relay. While there, I qualified for the 200m butterfly, missed the 400m IM by 0.5 seconds, and nearly qualified in the 200 breast. On the weekend of the 29th, I went to a zone swim meet and was the top qualifier for an all-star team,” he said.

Dangol thanked his parents and sister, Tsunami Saipan coach Hiroyuki Kimura, and all the teammates he swam with for all the success he’s so far achieved in the sport.

“I would like to dedicate my progress to everybody who helped me get here. They all played a part in my swimming.”

Dangol followed his sister Ashley when she picked swimming as the sport she wanted to learn growing up on Saipan.

"

“She started to swim at a young age, and being the younger brother that I am, I followed suit. Now, eight years later, I love the sport that I do, and can’t think of what I would be without it.”

He said Kimura definitely gave him a great start in swimming, especially in hard events like the 400m IM.

“The hard practices there and then the technique work here made me a strong swimmer who is now improving my strokes, which I think is really good. However, while swimming on Saipan, I was taught a lot more than just how to swim. Coach Hiro taught me how to be punctual, taught me dedication, taught me about hard work, and helped me become me. I got to experience things I’ll never experience here like meets in Japan or swimming around tanks in the ocean. Tsunami Saipan showed me how a team can come together, be loud, fun, exciting, and have teammates who push each other.”

Dangol currently trains eight times a week at the Albany Aquatic Center in Albany, California. There, the practices are technique-based and workouts are focused on strokes.

“We have dry land twice a week and have goal-setting once a week. Goal-setting is where you set goals and talk about how you should swim your races.”

Asked what he misses most about Saipan, Dangol’s reply is: “Its simplicity, my friends, and just Saipan in general. When I can, I would want to go back and visit Saipan. I can’t pick one specific thing I miss most, I miss everything from the banana trees to my friends.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 8, 2022, 7:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune