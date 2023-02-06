Dangol siblings make waves in Nepal

Share











Nepal is a landlocked country in the Himalayas, but that didn’t prevent siblings Ashley and Aasish Dangol from making waves in their parent’s homeland.

The siblings reset a couple of national records and won a bunch of medals when they competed in Nepal late last year.

Ashley swam the 100m women’s butterfly in 1:7.74 to beat Gaurika Singh’s old mark of 1:9.97, while Aasish completed the 200m breaststroke in 2:29.60 to eclipse the 2:31.25 that belonged to Subham Shrestha.

In all, the 16-year-old won eight medals during her brief trip to Nepal—six gold and two silver medals.



She won the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, and 50m butterfly and finished runner-up in the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke.

Aasish scored a total of eight medals—three gold, four silver, and one bronze medal.

The 14-year-old bagged gold in the 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, and 400m individual medley. He also won silver in the 1,500m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle, and 200m IM. Aasish then took the bronze in the 100m breaststroke.



Ashley said competing in Nepal was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“To me, being able to swim in Nepal and do well felt amazing. This achievement meant more opportunities for my future and more opportunities to meet new people. I didn’t know what to expect going into the meet, but felt so welcomed during my time there that everything felt even more fun,” said the Albany High School student.

She dedicated her record and medals to her family—parents, brother, and family in Nepal.

“I wouldn’t be able to do anything without my family here, and it was so exciting to see most of my extended family in October and get to know them more.”

Aasish, meanwhile, said he owes all his success in swimming to his coaches and ever-supportive family.

“Being able to compete and do well in Nepal meant a lot to me, and I am glad I got to do it. It was a fun experience to meet and race in a new place with new people,” who like her sister also goes to Albany High School.

As for the siblings representing Nepal in the Olympics, their mother said the country’s laws prevent them from doing so.

“We would love to if we were able to. To be able to, the Nepalese government would have to change their citizenship laws,” said their mother, Ren.

As for representing the CNMI in the Pacific Games and Micronesian Games, the siblings said it’s something they would love to do.

“It would be really fun for the kids to come back and swim with everyone on Saipan. They would have a blast,” she said.

Ashley and Aasish Dangol used to swim for Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center under head coach and CNMI national coach Hiroyuki Kimura.