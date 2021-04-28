  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Daniel's Coffee Saipan to offer coffee via drive-thru

Apr 29 2021
Daniel’s Coffee Saipan is located along Beach Road across TSL Building in Garapan. (Bea Cabrera)

Starting May 3, Daniel’s Coffee Saipan located along Beach Road across TSL Plaza will offer coffee via drive-thru from 6am to 8pm. According to owner Leo Legaspi, Daniel’s Coffee Saipan is a franchise from the Philippines and their main goal is to serve a fast and convenient choice for people on the go without compromising the quality of their products.

“What sets us apart from other coffee shops on island is our drive-thru. Once customers enter, they see the menu on the right side that carries all the coffee, espresso, and non-coffee items that we have… we used to open the drive-thru from 9am to 8pm but due to request and demand, we are opening earlier to serve people who are on their way to work or school,” he said.

“This drive-thru is the same drive-thru that my other business, Bes House of Chicken, is using. But there is no conflict. In fact, it’s like a one-stop shop—you get food from Bes House of Chicken and drinks from Daniel’s Coffee Saipan. We have two windows that ensure efficiency—first is where you order and pay and the second is where you pick up your order,” he added.

Daniel’s Cofffee Saipan owner Leo Legaspi is proud to bring this franchise from the Philippines because of the unique taste that every drink offers. (Bea Cabrera)

Another advantage getting Daniel’s Coffee is they deliver. “We have our own app that makes delivery possible and it is called ‘Food Apperti US.’ This delivery app is available in iTunes for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users for free. This app was made for the Philippine branches pf Bes House of Chicken and Daniel’s Coffee but since we opened on Saipan, they extended the accessibility of the app to the people on Saipan,” Legaspi said.

“We charge only $3 for the first kilometer and for every additional kilometer, 50 cents. The plan is to start delivery at 6am, but in the meantime, delivery will be on the previous schedule 9am to 8pm and we will see from there,” he added.

Coffee and refreshment lovers can enjoy the wide variety Daniel’s Coffee Saipan offer in small, medium, and grande sizes. Their hot and iced beverages include café Americano, café latte, café latte Irish, café hazelnut, cappuccino, café latte toffee, salted caramel, café mocha, and choco creamy. The Danpuccino selection includes white chocolate, mocha, caramel, and java chips. Their non-coffee Danpuccino includes Irish caramel, choco minty, hazelnut, choco hips, choco toffee and cookies and cream. Future drinks include favorite local refreshments like nata de coco and sago. Price range is from $3 to $5.

Daniel’s Coffee Saipan’s drive-thru assures fast and convenient service. (Bea Cabrera)

As a coffee lover himself, it did not take long for Legaspi, a longtime businessman to open his own coffee shop. “I’ve tasted different kinds of coffee drinks in my life and around Saipan, nothing is quite like the taste of the coffee flavors we offer… I can say that coffee is not a luxury but a necessity in life. Unlike food where people most of the time have personal preferences, coffee is liked by all regardless of nationality, age, or disposition in life. That is why I decided to open one,” Legaspi said.

“Customer service is an important part of our business, also charity work that is why even if just newly opened, Daniel’s Coffee Saipan joined Bes House of Chicken facilitate the program of Members Church of God International in its feeding program and free store/grocery giveaway last month… we are happy to see repeat customers ordering the same drink or trying out others. For us, this means we are doing something right both taste, quality, and service,” Legaspi added.

Daniel’s Coffee Saipan is open from Monday to Sunday, 6am-8pm, starting May 3. For more information, call (670)233-3377 or look them up on FaceBook “Daniel’s Coffee Saipan.”

