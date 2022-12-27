David, Camacho named Finals MVPs

Share











A pair of pitchers were named Finals MVPs of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association during the awards ceremony after the championship games last Dec. 18 at the Dandan Softball Field.

George David, of men’s division champion Tokahao, got the nod for the Finals MVP, while Queens of Diamond’s Bert Camacho won the same award after leading her team to the women’s division tiara.

Bert Camacho was also named the ERA champ with a 2.29 ERA in the regular season.

Men’s division

The regular season’s leading pitcher in the men’s division was Joe “Openg” Celis who was named the ERA champ with 4.35, while Dominic Hideo was the strikeout champion with 44.



The men’s batting champion was Sufa’s Audie Maratita with a batting average of .717. He was also the home run champion with 14, which was tied with Eric Palacios; Maratita also took home the men’s division regular season MVP.

Jeff Cruz was the runs scored champion with 36; Tim Wesley was the doubles champion with 14; Lefty Shiro and Mike Tomokane were the triples champions with six each; and Eric Palacios was the RBI champion with 48.

Women’s division

In the women’s division, Kiana Aldan was handed the regular season MVP as she took home the championships in three batting categories. She is the triples champion with three, home run champion with six, and RBI champion with 19.

Erica Tenorio was the batting champion with an average of .720; Emi Oiterong was the run scoring champion with 21; while Kiana Camacho and Mardina Kaipat were the doubles champions with six each.

Felisa Brel was the strikeout champion with 40.

Team Sufa and the Queens of Diamonds were the pennant champions, while Tokahao and Hotshots were the runner-up pennant champions. Third place went to Man Amigos and Lady Eagles.

Asahi and Kosebakl received the Sportsmanship Award.