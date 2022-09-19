Deadline for Form SF-200 on Sept. 30 

Share











The Settlement Fund is requesting all members to submit their 2022 Annuity Recipient Information Update form (Form SF-200) by the September 30, 2022 deadline. The form can be obtained online at https://www.nmisf.com/forms-2/ and at the Settlement Fund office in Capitol Hill.

Members residing in Rota and Tinian may submit documents to Settlement Fund staff who will be in Rota and Tinian on the following dates:

Failure to comply, including failure to provide complete information or documents, will result in a suspension of benefit payments until such time that a member is in full compliance.

Forms and accompanying documents may be submitted by: (1) email to info@nmisf.com; (2) facsimile to (670) 664-8080, with the original sent by mail; or (3) hand delivery to the Settlement Fund, Isa Drive, Capitol Hill. (PR)