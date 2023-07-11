Deadline to apply for SCC scholarship is extended

Posted on Jul 12 2023

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is reminding the public and students that the SCC Educational Scholarship program for the fall 2023 semester is still open. Also, the deadline for submission has been extended to Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 12pm.

SCC offers two scholarship categories—the Chamber Education Award and the Pellegrino Vocational Education Award—to support students attending Northern Marianas College and vocational classes at the Northern Marianas Technical School, including the Cultural Maritime Training program with 500 Sails. These scholarships aim to empower and assist talented individuals in pursuing their educational goals in the Northern Mariana Islands.

“Education is crucial for shaping our community’s future, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing this vision. Our scholarship program supports students in their higher education journey, providing them with financial funds for educational use,” said the Chamber in a news release yesterday.

Funds for these scholarships were raised through the SCC 14th Annual Golf Tournament, highlighting its commitment to providing educational opportunities to deserving students.

Applications are available at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office at the second floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Suite 201-A), and can also be accessed on the SCC website at www.saipanchamber.com/scholarship-program/.

To apply, interested applicants are encouraged to visit the SCC website and submit their applications along with the required supporting documents to scholarship@saipanchamber.org.

For additional information or inquiries about the SCC Educational Scholarship, contact scholarship@saipanchamber.org or call (670) 234-7150. (PR)

