Dela Cruz donates $1K to JKPL

By
|
Posted on Dec 13 2021

Former NMI chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz

Former NMI chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz, eighth from right, donates $1,000 to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Dec. 2, 2021. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Former NMI chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz donated $1,000 to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Dec. 2, 2021, with the money being a portion of the sale of Dela Cruz’s new book.

Dela Cruz accompanied by his daughter, Roxanne Dela Cruz, presented a check for $1,000 to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library as part of the celebration of JKPL’s 30th anniversary this year.

Dela Cruz, who launched his latest book, The Fundamental Issues Affecting the Northern Mariana Islands, at the library last Nov. 20, 2021, donated 50% of the proceeds from his book.

The new book documents historical accounts of the CNMI and serves as a sequel to Dela Cruz’s book, From Colonization to Self-Government: the Northern Marianas Experience. Both books are available for check out and curbside pick-up at the JKPL by visiting www.cnmilib.org.

Contact Roxanne Dela Cruz at (670) 788-1957 or email nmifundamentalissues@gmail.com to purchase either book for $20 each.

“Un dangkulo na si yu’us ma’ase. We humbly thank you, Honorable Jose S. Dela Cruz and family, for your continued patronage and support of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. Your donation will assist the JKPL’s programs and services for the CNMI,” said library director Erlinda C. Naputi. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

