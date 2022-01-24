DeLeon Guerrero expected to introduce resolution to adopt impeachment rules in Thursday’s session

Share











The Senate will hold a session this Thursday, during which Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) is expected to formally introduce a resolution that seeks to adopt the Senate impeachment rules of procedure to address the articles of impeachment and conduct the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) yesterday called for a session Thursday at 3pm in the Senate’s chamber on Capital Hill.

DeLeon Guerrero’s Senate Resolution 22-14 seeks to use the Impeachment Rules of Procedure that the 18th Senate had adopted in 2013 for the impeachment of then-governor Benigno R. Fitial, this time for the impeachment trial proceeding against Torres.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) co-authored Senate Resolution 22-14.

DeLeon Guerrero and Manglona stated in the resolution that it is in the best interest of the Commonwealth to expeditiously conduct the impeachment trial proceedings.

With 15 voted “yes,” four “no,” and one abstention, the House impeached Torres last Jan. 12 for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. The House transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate last Jan. 14 for consideration.

Senate President Hofschneider, who as then- Senate president in the 18th Senate, created a special committee on impeachment to draft the impeachment rules for the trial of Fitial.

Torres, as then senator, chaired the 18th Senate special committee on impeachment rules.