DeLeon Guerrero: Finance info on ARPA share of NGOs, nonprofits unresponsive

By
|
Posted on Jan 25 2022
Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has informed the Department of Finance that she received a non-responsive response on one of the seven items she requested in her Open Government Act to obtain the latest information about the CNMI’s expenditure plan for the money it got via the American Rescue Plan Act.

DeLeon Guerrero wrote an email to Finance Wednesday last week, thanking it for the response to her OGA request, but pointing out that her review shows it is not responsive to one item—listing of awardees of ARPA allocation for non-governmental organizations/non-profit organizations, the amount of award, and approved purpose of the award.

DeLeon Guerrero

She said the response she received only shows a total award of $1,356,696, with a total of $400,000 amount of disbursement for four awardees which Finance provided copies of.

Furthermore, the senator said, the response that she received states $750,000 was awarded during fiscal year 2021 and $2,328,994 has been awarded in the current fiscal year 2022.

“There is no further information nor documentation provided to support these awards and for which corresponding fiscal year,” DeLeon Guerrero said.

Atalig

She said that, based on her review, she would appreciate further information and supporting documentations from Finance to validate all these awards and subsequent disbursements per fiscal year.

The senator earlier told Saipan Tribune that it is important to know to date if there had been any changes to the CNMI’s approved expenditure plan that Finance Secretary DLG Atalig first presented last June 4.

She said her office also receives inquiries on funding opportunities and that knowing and having that information will help in their response.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
