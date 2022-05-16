Deleon Guerrero is SGA April winner

Posted on May 17 2022

Larry Deleon Guerrero, right, won the Saipan Golfers Association April Ace of the Month last April 24 at the Coral Ocean Point Golf Resort. He’s seen here with, from left, Joe Sablan, Frank Castro, and Das Krishnan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Saipan Golfers Association hailed Larry Deleon Guerrero as the winner of the April Ace of the Month Tournament.

The former Saipan lawmaker shot a net 70 during the club’s April competition held last April 24 at the Coral Ocean Point Golf Resort.

The 21-handicapper Deleon Guerrero beat a field of 12 after a gross of 91 following a 47 in the front nine and a 44 in the back.

Alex Tudela finished a shot behind Deleon Guerrero with his net 71 built around a gross of 81. The 10-handicapper had a 40 in the first nine holes before retiring to the clubhouse with a 41 in the last nine.

Third place for the April tourney went to Ton Benavente after the 6-handicapper carded the day’s best gross of 78 (39-39), which was whittled down to a net 72.

Rene Batallones actually tied Benavente with his net 72. The businessman lost, however, via a scorecard tie-break. The 16-handicapper had a gross of 88 following a 46-42 split.

With his win in the April tourney, Deleon Guerrero now joins Edward C. Sablan (January), Frances M. Sablan (February), and Nick Sablan (March) in the 2022 SGA Ace of the Month Tournament at season’s end.

In the closest to the pin competition, Mario Fajardo took the plums in holes No. 3 and 12, while Benavente was without peer in hole No. 7. Former national golfer Nick Sablan won hole No. 14.

Benavente was a four-time winner last April 24 when he also won the longest drives in holes No. 6 and 18.

