DeLeon Guerrero may likely become next Senate president

Share











Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) will likely be the Senate president in the incoming 23rd Legislature.

Sources at the Legislature and the camp of governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and lieutenant governor-elect David M. Apatang disclosed that the Senate president position will be a toss-up between DeLeon Guerrero and Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who won a Saipan Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general elections.

However, DeLeon Guerrero may likely be selected by senators as president considering that she is senior to Babauta.

DeLeon Guerrero has yet to comment if she is interested in the position.Babauta also has yet to comment on the matter.

In the incoming 23rd Legislature, the independents and Democrats will be the new majority.

Aside from DeLeon Guerrero and Babauta, the new majority members will be Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota).

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), Sen. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), and Sen-elect Dennis James C. Mendiola (R-Rota) will become the new minority.