DeLeon Guerrero pushes $500 fuel vouchers due to soaring fuel prices

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2022
Share

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) pre-filed Monday a resolution requesting Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig to provide financial assistance to meet the increasing fuel costs in the CNMI by implementing a $500 fuel voucher program.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s request for comment about the Senate Joint Resolution 22-08 that she pre-filed, DeLeon Guerrero said Tuesday that the rising costs of fuel, whether at the pump or the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s Fuel Adjustment Charge, is adding more financial stress on individuals and families.

She said the CNMI government can and should provide this much needed assistance however best it could with either direct American Rescue Plan Act funds or from funds that can be “backfilled” by ARPA.

DeLeon Guerrero

“Simply, families should not be placed in any more financially stressful conditions,” the senator said.

She stated in the resolution that in addition to the various hardships imposed by the economic turmoil caused by the global pandemic, CNMI residents are also facing substantial increases in fuel prices.

She noted that in 2021, the Commonwealth’s fuel cost was $5.17 per gallon on Saipan, $6.11 per gallon on Tinian, and $5.77 per gallon on Rota, while the 2021 national fuel price average was $3.36, according to the American Automobile Association.

The senator said this year, the fuel cost is $5.46 per gallon on Saipan, $7.19 per gallon on Tinian, and $6.94 per gallon on Rota, as compared to the U.S. mainland average fuel cost of $3.53 per gallon.

DeLeon Guerrero said with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is reasonably expected that the fuel prices will increase even higher and further affecting the lives of everyone.

She said Guam is also experiencing the same financial hardships caused by the global pandemic and the substantially high cost of fuel that the government of Guam is putting together a Gas Voucher Program using ARPA funds.

DeLeon Guerrero said Guam’s program provides qualifying recipients $100 fuel voucher over a span of three months totaling to $300, in an effort to assist in mitigating the overwhelming rise in fuel costs.

She said CNMI residents are also in need of government financial assistance to ease the burden of the high fuel costs on all three islands.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune